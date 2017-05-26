Late Fijian peacekeepers honoured in New York

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's acting head of mission in New York Luke Daunivalu receive the medals from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:19PM THE Fiji Mission in New York received the Dag Hammarskjold medal on behalf of the families of two peacekeepers who died on duty, as the island nation joined the global community to commemorate the UN International Peacekeeping Day.

The late Major Jovilisi Sovita of the RFMF died while serving in UNDOF, Syria.

Fiji Police's ACP Mosese Tokailagi died while serving in UNMISS in South Sudan.

The medals were awarded to Troops and Police Contributing Countries to recognise and honor the 117 United Nations peacekeepers who lost their lives in the service of peace over the past year.

Fiji was represented by its acting Head of Mission, Ambassador Luke Daunivalu, and the Military and Police Adviser, Colonel Manoa Gadai.

Mr Daunivalu and Col Gadai were invited by the UN to receive the Dag Hammarskjold medal on behalf of the families, presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN Secretary-General thanked the Troops and Police Contributing Countries for their unwavering support and dedication to international peace, security and prosperity.