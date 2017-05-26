Labasa cane farmers present petition to Government

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cane farmers march through Labasa Town this morning calling on Government to address issues they are facing. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 12:32PM ABOUT 150 cane farmers marched through Labasa Town this morning with placards that called on Government to address issues within the industry.

The peaceful march, under the guidance of Police, started with a word of prayer in which farmers asked the Lord Jesus for his intervention.

The farmers marched from the National Farmers Union at Jaduram Street and ended the protest at the Commissioner Northern's office in which they presented the petition to Government officials.

NFU president Surendra Lal said cane farmers wanted a minimum of $100 payment for a tonne of cane.

"That is why we marched this morning and there are other issues we need Government to address," Mr Lal said.