Vulovi cadets called to nation building

+ Enlarge this image All Saints Secondary school cadets during their passing-out parade at Vulovi today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 12:27PM A TOTAL of 400 students All Saints Secondary School in Labasa braved the hot sun this morning as they paraded at the school ground for the schools 2017 cadet parade.

Parents, guardians, friends and well-wishers packed the Anglican school ground at Vulovi to witness the school parade.

Chief guest Divisional Secretary Northern Division Soko Tuima encouraged the parade to be confident and go out and contribute to nation building.

"I know that you are going to go out and shape Vanua Levu and contribute to our effort in nation building, and I encourage you to do so with confidence and certainty that you have the power to determine your own destiny," Mr Tuima said.