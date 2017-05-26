Fiji Time: 2:57 PM on Friday 26 May

Labasa cane farmers gather to protest

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Friday, May 26, 2017

Update: 11:08AM CANE farmers in Labasa have already gathered in town this morning for a protest march against some issues they would like Government to address.

Police officers have also patrolled the town area and are at the National Farmers Union office ensuring a peaceful gathering of farmers.

NFU president Surendra Lal said their pleas to Government were very clear and farmers wanted some changes done.

"We are asking if Government could listen to our plight and there are the five basic issues, which include the topping up of the fourth cane payment by $10, assure a minimum guarantee price of $100 per tonne, facilitate the election of Sugar Cane Growers Council and to halt the implementation of Sugar Bills and to set up an independent enquiry into Fiji Sugar Corporation," Mr Lal said.








