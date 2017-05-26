Fiji Time: 2:57 PM on Friday 26 May

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Friday, May 26, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

You know how some people cannot pray out loud because they are afraid, self-conscious, uncomfortable or even shy?

Well Beachcomber?s colleague has a relative like that at home.

She joins the evening prayer without fail and yet never says anything throughout.

Not during scripture sharing and forget about singing hymns.

Colleague?s six-year-old namesake spent the entire holidays in Lautoka and no one had any idea this kid picked up this ?situation? the relative faced.

Not until one night towards the end of the holidays, when the child was asked to say the opening prayer. She sought blessings for everyone in the house whom she mentioned by name.

But when it came to that special relative she said, ?Please Jesus, help aunty (X) who always prays, but never says anything.?

We say kids say the darndest things, but we tend to overlook the fact that nothing escapes those little minds.








