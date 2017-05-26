$15m tax evasion

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) is investigating several companies and taxpayers for alleged tax and Customs duty evasion, including possible money laundering.

In an alarming case, six companies are under FRCA?s spotlight for alleged tax and Customs duty evasion amounting to more than $15 million.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said these six companies, involved in the import trade, were allegedly undervaluing their goods to evade customs duties and understated their income to avoid taxes.

Mr Das highlighted that a number of companies were allegedly involved in invoicing scams.

?Three other companies that were under investigation for similar reasons have been investigated and slapped with a $25 million tax bill,? he said in a statement yesterday. ?These three companies who are major importers have since paid their taxes and penalties in full.?

Mr Das said some cases involved Fiji-based companies that set up business houses either in Australia or New Zealand and bought products and supplies for the business in Fiji.

?Upon further investigation it was established that the products and supplies were coming from China, but the invoices are generated in either Australia or New Zealand,? he said.

?In such cases the value of invoice can be manipulated and understated to avoid duty and VAT at the border.

?We have established that these Fiji-based companies then remit monies to its overseas companies for payment of goods supplied when in fact these monies are being invested into properties and other activities.?

Mr Das said that some taxpayers declared huge losses on their tax returns in order to pay less tax.

?We have established that for zero rated or 5 per cent duty rate items, the value of the goods are inflated when they are imported into Fiji as a way to siphon money out of the country,? he said. ?This is happening and is under investigation because it?s not only tax evasion but money laundering as well.?

Mr Das added that these cases were examples of how non-compliant taxpayers were dealt with under the law.

He said this should be a deterrent to those who thought they could get away with beating the tax system.

?Despite the many public awareness, amnesty programs, support services and media coverage on voluntary compliance, some taxpayers are still looking for ways to evade their tax obligations,? he said.