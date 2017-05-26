Police catch escapee

/ Front page / News

POLICE have caught a man who escaped from their custody last month.

Deshwar Kishore Dutt was caught along with three other men trying to break into a warehouse along the Nadi Back Rd on Tuesday.

Police chief operations officer Rusiate Tudravu said a team made up of officers from the Western Division and a K9 unit from the Fiji Corrections Service went to the scene of the incident.

They found four men allegedly in the process of breaking into the warehouse.

The officers had been gathering information over some time and moved in on the group early yesterday morning.

Mr Tudravu said all four suspects were being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station for their alleged involvement in other robberies in the division.