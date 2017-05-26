Farming plan set

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Agricultural officers with dalo plants at the Northern Agriculture Show. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

GOVERNMENT will develop a sustainable farming system to minimise climate change impact, says Ministry of Agriculture deputy secretary Uraia Waibuta.

At Wednesday's 2017 Northern Agriculture Show opening in Labasa, Mr Waibuta said the system would include promotion of integrated farming systems and strengthening of sustainable and management initiatives.

He said investment in research and development for drought-resilient commodities and proper management of farming systems were part of the system.

"The Ministry of Agriculture, in its effort to increase food production, taking into account the significant importance of Climate Smart Agriculture, is moving towards another initiative of modernising the agriculture sector," Mr Waibuta said.

"The modernisation plan aims to increase yields per unit area for crops and livestock produced.

"The plan will involve the introduction of improved technologies such as mechanisation, high yielding varieties, suitable equipment and structures that will allow farming to become more attractive, especially for our younger generation."

The modernisation plan, Mr Waibuta said, would be implemented in such a sustainable manner, considering the limited available agricultural land and the future generation.