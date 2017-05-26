/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa, left, ouside Parliment this week. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A TOTAL of 787 child welfare cases were received by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare between August 2016 and April 2017.

This was revealed in Parliament on Wednesday by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

"Another one of our concerns is the number of child welfare cases that have been reported to the ministry over the period," she said.

"The highest number of cases was recorded in March and the highest numbers of cases were recorded from the South Eastern Division.

"143 cases were referred for counselling and currently we have 32 children under our care of the State with care plans in place to ensure every child's wellbeing is taken care of.

"In terms of children in conflict with the law, we have a total of 29 juveniles under State supervision with the majority being from the Northern Division," Mrs Vuniwaqa added.