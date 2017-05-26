Forest loss 'low'

/ Front page / News

WHILE Fiji is yet to properly document species loss within its forests, the Ministry of Forests says any species loss will be relatively low.

Fiji's Conservator of Forests Eliki Senivasa said the loss of species would be relatively low in Fiji because logging activities concentrated only on species that could be milled.

"The loss of species in our forests would depend on the activity, for instance logging activities in Fiji," he said.

"The level of extinction is relatively low and the forests are known to be able to recover with closed canopy within five years.

"It is important to consider that logging is different from mass clearance of forests for agriculture purposes where the impact would be extremely high"

Meanwhile, responding to questions raised by MP Netani Rika in Parliament on Friday, Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu revealed Fiji had forest cover of almost 1.1 million hectares, covering about 56 per cent of the total landmass.

Mr Naiqamu said under the Aichi Target on the conservation of biodiversity, Fiji committed to expand its total conservation areas from the current 2.7 per cent that is under long-term protection, to around 17 per cent of the total forest cover to be protected by 2020.

Mr Naiqamu was responding to Mr Rika's questions regarding the status of forests in Fiji and how well were forest resources being managed.

Member of Parliament Ratu Kini Kiliraki said in terms of forest degradation and deforestation 100 cubic metres of natural forest was harvested every year.

Ratu Kini said a total of 150,000 cubic metres of mahogany, and 500,000 cubic metres of pine were harvested every year.

He questioned Mr Naiqamu on how his ministry was addressing all these deforestation and degradation of forests in our country.

Replying to his questions Mr Naiqamu said the ministry was reviewing its harvesting plan, especially the removal of logs from the forests and just reduced to 30 per cent of native species, compared with what had been expressed in this House, 100 cubic metres.