Warning for logging firms

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Logging trucks along Saqani Rd. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Ministry of Forests will strictly monitor and enforce regulations that prohibit logging in wet weather, says conservator of forests Eliki Senivasa.

Mr Senivasa made the comment in response to concerns raised by villagers in Saqani regarding roads damaged by logging trucks during wet weather.

While Mr Senivasa said he was not aware of the issue in Saqani, he said the ministry had regulations in place against this.

"Our regulation is clear that wet weather logging is prohibited in the forests," he said.

"That ministry will strictly monitor, evaluate and enforce the forest law to all licensed operations.

"We are encouraging villagers to report companies operating during wet weather to their nearest forestry office."

Villagers said deteriorating roads caused problems with public transportation.