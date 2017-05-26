Vatuvara a 'safe heaven'

/ Front page / News

LOCAL experts and scientists have dubbed the island of Vatuvara as a haven for several threatened species.

A team from the Wildlife Conservation Society and the Vatuvara Foundation recently discovered that the island supported healthy populations of several globally threatened species.

The foundation's director Katy Miller said Humphead wrasses at Vatuvara Island were not disturbed by the presence of divers suggesting this species had not been exposed to constant fishing pressure (especially spear fishing), unlike other parts of Fiji where fish could be wary and flighty.

"The team surveyed complex coral reefs with a variety of habitats from shallow exposed reef crests and reef flat communities to forereef drop-off zones with spur and groove ridge structures supporting a range of corals, diverse fish, and invertebrate species," she said.

"Vatuvara Island is also a refuge to the humphead, or Maori, wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus), which is classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List, vulnerable giant clams (Tridacna species) and a prehistoric looking land crab that rules this island.

"Coconut — or "robber" — crabs (Birgus latro) can be found roaming the forest floor searching for dropped coconuts, which they cracked open with their powerful pincers to feed upon."

Ms Miller said coconut crabs were the largest land arthropods and were indigenous to a few islands in the Pacific and Indian Ocean.

"Although small in populations, the species is listed as data deficient on the IUCN Red List, with no regulations for a protected breeding season or harvesting size," she said.

"Coconut crabs are easily over-harvested, as commercial demand for local consumption is impacting their survival.

"These crabs reproduce from five years of age and are terrestrial except for when females lay their eggs in the ocean.

"The juveniles that survive make their way back to land after a month and surveys of these land crabs are urgently needed to understand the state of stocks in Fiji and to ensure measures are in place to protect this species," Ms Miller said.