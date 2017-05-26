Times helps students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Times HR Manager Joana Dawanivesi (left) presents a sponsorship cheque to Gospel School for the Deaf student Atunaisa Komaitoga while fellow recipient Kelera Matamusuka (third from left) looks on with their teachers in Suva. Picture: MATILDA SIMMONS

TWO students from the Gospel School for the Deaf received a timely boost towards their educational needs from Fiji Times Ltd on Thursday.

Atunaisa Komaitoga, five, and Kelera Matamusuka, 13, were filled with joy after being sponsored $1000 each by the Fiji Sixes Charity.

School headteacher Salote Babitu said the school was really happy with the kind gesture shown by the Fiji Times Ltd.

"Our school is a private one and the donation given by Fiji Times is a timely one. I want to thank them for their support as this is the second year in a row they are sponsoring us," Ms Babitu said.

She revealed the school had 52 students of which 44 were living in the hostel.

She said the assistance would be used to provide the two children with their shoes, bags, uniforms, stationary and for food.

"At the school we really look after the welfare of the children. Things are provided to them on daily basis," Ms Babitu said.

She revealed the school needed similar gifts such as this to help them in their daily activities to look after the welfare of the children.

Fiji Sixes Charity secretary, Joana Dawainavesi said the organisation would continue to assist and support the children from the Gospel School for the Deaf.

"We continue to support our children in the coming years. We are also here to assist the public as well as Fiji Sixes has been here for a long time," she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Matamusuka through her sign language interpreter, said she was happy to receive support from the Fiji Sixes and she hoped with the assistance she would one day be able to work in a bank.