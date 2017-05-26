CWMH hosts surgeons

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister of State of External Affairs, Government of India, General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh (with garland) is flanked by stakeholders at the launch of the first-ever surgery in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital played host to a team of Indian doctors to perform the first spine fixation and tissue valve replacement surgeries in the country.

Under the partnership between the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd Fiji and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, one patient each will be operated on for each surgery.

Indian Government Minister of State for External Affairs, General Dr Vijay Kumar Singh said Fiji had tremendous potential to become a medical tourism hub.

He said India and Fiji shared a close and cordial bilateral relations and his country would provide all possible support for strengthening the bilateral healthcare co-operation.

"Our bilateral relations are multifaceted.

"Healthcare sector co-operation is one of the important parts in it.

"I would like to congratulate the doctors as well as Ministry of Health for these surgeries."

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said since 2012, they had been performing open heart surgeries, neurosurgeries and complex orthopaedic surgeries in the country.

"We are also training local doctors, nurses and medical staff in Fiji as well in India.

"The doctors at CWM have been co-ordinating the tissue valve surgery for a 75-year-old patient for the last one and a half years," Prof Munibhargav said.

Prof Munibhargav said the Fiji patient was referred from Australia and they were taking steps to establish high level tertiary care in the country at the doorsteps of the patients.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr Nilesh Jagtap said the tissue valve replacement surgery was conducted yesterday and the spine fixation surgery would be done today.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor thanked the Indian Government and Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd Fiji for their support in making the surgeries possible.