Off to land Down Under

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Designs by the label from Tahiti Hani Haring during the FJFW Pacific Island Resort Show last night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MOANA, colour, lace and drama presented the platform last night for the launch of the Pacific Islands Fashion Week (PFWK) to take place in Australia next year.

Fashion Week managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight made the announcement at the conclusion of the Pacific Islands Show.

The show was the first of three nights of fashion shows for the 10th annual Fiji Fashion Week.

Ms Whippy-Knight said PFWK would rival global fashion weeks of the world.

"Why not a Pacific Fashion Week to compete with all the global fashion weeks," Ms Whippy-Knight said after last nights show.

"Here amongst us all we have the inspiration of our natural resources which is incomparable with what is traditional fashion in the western world."

Meanwhile, the director of Department of Heritage and Arts, Collin Yabaki, said the department would support fashion because it was a vehicle to channel culture.