Rapist and murderer faces 30 years imprisonment

Litia Cava
Friday, May 26, 2017

SHOULD convicted rapist and murderer Josua Colanaudolu get an imprisonment term of 30 years today, it would be the first of its kind in Fiji.

This was uttered by High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo after the sentencing submissions made by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney yesterday.

Mr Burney said the overriding purpose of the case was to ensure protection of the community and that Colanaudolu was not safe to be out and about in the community.

He said the gravity and totality of the offence committed by Colanaudolu puts the case in the category for a minimum term of 30 years.

Defence counsel Michael Fesaitu requested the sentence for each of the counts be served concurrently.

In his judgment, Justice Temo labelled Colanaudolu as a person who took advantage of vulnerable people in the community.

He said he had no difficulty delivering his judgment considering the strong personality shown by the accused during the trial and that he was an evasive witness.

Justice Temo also commented on the great work done by the officers who interviewed Colanaudolu last year at the Navua Police Station. He said the style of the caution interview was modern and should be used for conducting future murder caution interviews.

Meanwhile, Justice Temo convicted Colanaudolu on six counts of rape, one count of indecently annoying females and one count of murder.

He acquitted Colanaudolu on the four counts of abduction and said the prosecution failed to prove their case without reasonable doubt.

Justice Temo will sentence Colanaudolu today.








