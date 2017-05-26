Rabuka condemns barbaric attack

/ Front page / News

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed his condolences to the Queen, the Prime Minister and the people of the UK in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester that left 22 people dead and 119 injured.

"I am deeply saddened by this cowardly and calculated attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected in this calculated and barbaric attack," Mr Rabuka said.

He acknowledged the sacrifice and effort of all those in the police, security and emergency services for their tireless energies to save lives and secure properties around the bomb-affected areas, and to fully investigate the attack.

"This is a cowardly attack on freedom and must be roundly condemned. Our nations must work together and do all we can to prevent future attacks and to keep our people safe.

"The people of Fiji stand wholeheartedly with the people of the United Kingdom in solidarity against these cowardly attacks."

An eight-year-old was the youngest victim of the bombing.

This week, police in the UK named Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22, as the person suspected of carrying out the suicide attack at Manchester Arena.