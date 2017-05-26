SODELPA tries to break racial barrier

/ Front page / News

THE Social Democratic

Liberal Party (SODELPA)

Youth Council will try to

break the racial barrier

that has stigmatised

the political party in

the country.

Party Youth Council

president Jope Koroisavou

said Fijians still choose to stick with the events of 1987 in which the party leader Sitiveni Rabuka was involved.

"We have a leader in Mr

Rabuka and of course there

is history with him, but un-

fortunately people choose

to stick with this history.

But we strongly believe he

is genuine in his vision of a

multicultural Fiji," Mr Ko-

roisavou said.

"We are working towards his vision of multiculturalism, setting a foundation for Fiji which is truly democratic and inclusive of everyone. At the same time where individual and ethnic rights are upheld with equity."

According to Mr Koroisavou, the council was still awaiting the finalisation of their manifesto, but they were in the process of mobilising their national and provincial youth councils together with organising pocket meetings all throughout their branches Fiji wide.

Members of the council also paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Leader of the Opposition where the Opposition Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa highlighted the importance of youth participation in national affairs and decision-making processes.

"Many young people are out there, some are too complacent while some have the urge to engage, however the culture of fear has restricted them to come forward," she said.