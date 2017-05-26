Fiji Time: 2:57 PM on Friday 26 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SODELPA tries to break racial barrier

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, May 26, 2017

THE Social Democratic

Liberal Party (SODELPA)

Youth Council will try to

break the racial barrier

that has stigmatised

the political party in

the country.

Party Youth Council

president Jope Koroisavou

said Fijians still choose to stick with the events of 1987 in which the party leader Sitiveni Rabuka was involved.

"We have a leader in Mr

Rabuka and of course there

is history with him, but un-

fortunately people choose

to stick with this history.

But we strongly believe he

is genuine in his vision of a

multicultural Fiji," Mr Ko-

roisavou said.

"We are working towards his vision of multiculturalism, setting a foundation for Fiji which is truly democratic and inclusive of everyone. At the same time where individual and ethnic rights are upheld with equity."

According to Mr Koroisavou, the council was still awaiting the finalisation of their manifesto, but they were in the process of mobilising their national and provincial youth councils together with organising pocket meetings all throughout their branches Fiji wide.

Members of the council also paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Leader of the Opposition where the Opposition Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa highlighted the importance of youth participation in national affairs and decision-making processes.

"Many young people are out there, some are too complacent while some have the urge to engage, however the culture of fear has restricted them to come forward," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rapist and murderer faces 30 years imprisonment
  2. Contracts clarified
  3. Heated debate
  4. 'Hidden jewels of Fiji' discovery
  5. Rabuka condemns barbaric attack
  6. $202m for miller
  7. SODELPA tries to break racial barrier
  8. 'We have been after these funds for years'
  9. Labasa cane farmers gather to protest
  10. $15m tax evasion

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)