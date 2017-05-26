Fiji Time: 2:57 PM on Friday 26 May

'We have been after these funds for years'

Litia Cava
Friday, May 26, 2017

THE Former Police Officers Association had positive responses to Government's move to allow officers to access the Fiji Servicemen's Aftercare Fund.

Association president Ratu Meli Vakarewakobau during the meeting yesterday said: "We will now have to move to the next phase and that is we need to write to the Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho, requesting for a record of those who had served in overseas missions to be forwarded to the association and also to the Ministry of Immigration and Defence.

"We have been after these funds for years and we are thankful that we can now finally access it,"Mr Vakarewakobau said.

To access the funds, officers are also required to present their Certificate of Service.

The previous Act only enabled Fiji Police Force and Fiji Corrections Service officers, who served on peacekeeping duties through the RFMF, to be entitled to the funds.

The Bill, which was passed in Parliament earlier this week, now allows police officers and prison wardens, who had gone offshore for peacekeeping duties and other international services, to access the aftercare funds.

The changes would come into effect on August 1.








