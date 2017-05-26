Disabled urged to 'try best'

/ Front page / News

THOSE who are physically challenged must continue to strive for self-sufficiency or independence despite their condition, says Western Disabled People's Association secretary Hari Kisun.

Confined to a wheelchair, Mr Kisun said little things like eating and transferring from a bed to a wheelchair should not be difficult if one tried hard enough.

"Do not depend on others if you are able to look after yourself," he said.

"You will find that if you try your best you will do things you were not able to do."

He added there were those who took advantage of caregivers.

"The onus is on the disabled person himself. Sometimes for those who are married, if a man has a wife around him, he takes advantage of the wife. Sometimes he can feed himself, but he will ask the wife to feed him. This sometimes makes things more difficult." Yesterday the association concluded a three-day workshop themed "Principles of caregiving health and counselling" targeted at helping caregivers and physically challenged people co-ordinate better.

Mr Kisun said it was crucial that physically challenged people knew their strengths.

"Be part of a lot of outdoor activities. Don't confine yourself to staying home. There is more that we can do.

"Involve yourself in vocational classes that can help you get a job. Your disability should not restrict you from doing what you want."