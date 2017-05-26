Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 26 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Disabled urged to 'try best'

Kalesi Mele
Friday, May 26, 2017

THOSE who are physically challenged must continue to strive for self-sufficiency or independence despite their condition, says Western Disabled People's Association secretary Hari Kisun.

Confined to a wheelchair, Mr Kisun said little things like eating and transferring from a bed to a wheelchair should not be difficult if one tried hard enough.

"Do not depend on others if you are able to look after yourself," he said.

"You will find that if you try your best you will do things you were not able to do."

He added there were those who took advantage of caregivers.

"The onus is on the disabled person himself. Sometimes for those who are married, if a man has a wife around him, he takes advantage of the wife. Sometimes he can feed himself, but he will ask the wife to feed him. This sometimes makes things more difficult." Yesterday the association concluded a three-day workshop themed "Principles of caregiving health and counselling" targeted at helping caregivers and physically challenged people co-ordinate better.

Mr Kisun said it was crucial that physically challenged people knew their strengths.

"Be part of a lot of outdoor activities. Don't confine yourself to staying home. There is more that we can do.

"Involve yourself in vocational classes that can help you get a job. Your disability should not restrict you from doing what you want."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 54.851651.8516
GBP 0.37340.3654
EUR 0.43260.4206
NZD 0.69690.6639
AUD 0.65350.6285
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rapist and murderer faces 30 years imprisonment
  2. Contracts clarified
  3. Heated debate
  4. 'Hidden jewels of Fiji' discovery
  5. Rabuka condemns barbaric attack
  6. $202m for miller
  7. SODELPA tries to break racial barrier
  8. 'We have been after these funds for years'
  9. Labasa cane farmers gather to protest
  10. $15m tax evasion

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)