AFL launches art contest for 'upgraded airport decor'

+ Enlarge this image Airports Fiji Ltd Communications and PR officer Christopher Chand (right) with Fiji Broadcasting Corporation's sales and marketing director, Vijendra Kumar, after signing an agreement during the launch of AFL's national artwork competition in Nadi yesterd

AIRPORTS Fiji Ltd launched a national art competition yesterday inviting members of the public to send in pieces that may later be used as part of the decor for the airport.

Communications officer Christopher Chand said selected winners could receive cash prizes of up to $5000.

"This is a chance for Fijians of all ages to participate, particularly to have a piece of their artwork to be showcased at the upgraded Nadi international Airport," he said.

"This is a chance for our community to be involved and to have a say in what the airport should look like and how it should evolve over time."

Artists get the opportunity to submit pieces in two categories, namely traditional and contemporary art. The competition is part of the second phase of project works at the airport which is theming and aesthetics.

The contest is open to all Fijians and is themed "our culture, our identity, our heritage and our future".

Competition closes on July 18, 2017.

"We will place emphasis on originality of work. People can do freehand writing or even use computer-generated machinery to depict Fiji."

AFL also signed a partnership with TV and radio company Fiji Broadcasting Corporation to promote the competition.