$15,666 to enhance special school's facilities

Kalesi Mele
Friday, May 26, 2017

ORGANISERS of this year's Outrigger Walk for Kids yesterday gave a $15,666.30 cheque to the management of Sigatoka School for Children with Special Needs for the enhancement of school facilities.

The funds were raised through the 2017 Outrigger Walk for Kids held last month.

It involved a 9km walkathon from the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort to the school.

This marks the third year the resort has held the event.

The funds raised will be used for the purchase of a vehicle that the school will use for its outreach program in Nadroga/Navosa Province

In a statement, resort general manager Peter Hopgood commended the hard working sales and reservations team of the resort for their efforts and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support.

In accepting the cheque, school board member Coral Kennedy said she was grateful for the resort's continued commitment to the community and acknowledged that the contribution takes them a step closer to their aim of reaching out to the interior of Nadroga/Navosa.

The Outrigger Walk for Kids is an annual event and aims to create awareness and acceptance of the needs that our children with special needs require.








