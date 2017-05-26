Self-sufficiency on staple up 6 per cent

/ Front page / News

FIJI has managed to increase its self-sufficiency on rice from 2 per cent to 6 per cent this year.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, deputy secretary for agriculture development Uraia Waibuta said the replacement of farmers, however, was still a challenge.

Mr Waibuta said this was why the ministry provided many incentives for rice farmers in the country.

"We have to be prepared with a lot of incentives to make rice farmers remain in the rice fields," he said.

"This is one of the reasons that we are mechanising rice farming from the seedling phase to harvesting, including the provisions of basic agro inputs being sold to farmers at a subsidised price.

"These efforts have worked well with our farmers," he said.

Responding to questions of whether the industry had recovered following STC Winston, Mr Waibuta said rice was one of the crops which was not badly affected after the cyclone.

"Therefore, the recovery of the commodity was one of the quickest to recover, but despite that, the ministry continued to rehabilitate rice," he said.

"We are so glad that farmers had recovered and we had also harvested a good volume of crop from identified irrigation areas this year.

"Any form of natural disasters will have implications on any commodity, whether it is rice or otherwise, and after our survey and analysis, we identified areas where rehabilitation was required."

Mr Waibuta said the country's dependency on imported rice remained, adding Fiji continued to import $40 million worth of rice equivalent to 50,000 tonnes per year.