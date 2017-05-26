Relocation option for rice farmers

/ Front page / News

FARMERS need to relocate if their rice farms are getting flooded, says Ministry of Agriculture deputy secretary Uraia Waibuta.

His comments came after concerns raised by rice farmers in the North that recent heavy downpour had washed away farm land.

Qelewaqa rice farmer Ritesh Raj, said rainy weather was suitable for rice farms, although too much of it could become a niusance because it washed away portions of land.

"We have gone through the floods so many times and we are asking if the Ministry of Agriculture can show us other farming techniques so we can save our farms," Mr Raj said.

Mr Waibuta said relocation was another option that farmers could look at in order to solve the flooding issue.

"This certain issue that farmers are going through is one of the very reasons why we have come up with this year's agriculture show theme, 'Climate smart agriculture'," he said.

Mr Waibuta said the rise in sea level and salt water intrusion were contributing factors.

"It is here for real and so, for those farmers in the low-lying areas, they would definitely be going through these problems where some of the places they used to plant in, is no longer good for planting," he said.

"For us in the ministry, we are not magicians to come up with any type of system that can tolerate such situations.

"But we have certain varieties that can tolerate a certain level of salt, however, not a 100 per cent salt water intrusion area, so the solution there is the relocation."

Mr Waibuta said the decision to relocate would be difficult for farmers to make.

"If they continue to face problems of flooding, then my advice is for them to start looking at other options of moving to higher areas rather than remaining at the same place, and continue to face the same problems because salt water intrusion is here for real," he said.

"Salt water seepage from beneath the soil is something we can't stop, but these are some challenging decisions that farmers have to make."