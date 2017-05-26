Amber lights at walkers' crossing

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority will install amber pedestrian flashing lights at the St Mary's Primary School and the Holy Family Church pedestrian crossing in Labasa Town following concerns about frequent accidents at the site.

The two crossings are without street or traffic lights and sit in partial darkness, making it difficult for motorists to see pedestrians crossing the road.

FRA's chief executive John Hutchinson, said contractors reviewed the crossings in Labasa.

Mr Hutchinson said other traffic-calming measures included the narrowing of the road to slow drivers, which would also be programmed soon.

"The FRA is urging drivers to learn and follow the road rules," he said.

"If a pedestrian is on a marked crossing, they (motorists) are required to stop and give way and it is clear that drivers are ignoring the road rules and placing the lives of pedestrians at risk.

"As for the streetlights, the maintenance contractor has mobilised and commenced work."

Mr Hutchinson said, they were progressively working through the backlog of maintenance issues.

"The FRA team will also be completing streetlight scoping for new streetlights in Labasa and Savusavu over the next month or so," he said.

"Thereafter, the FRA will issue a tender then a contractor for this work will be engaged."

Members of the public said both crossings were unsafe. Labasa resident Sukha Singh said both crossings had traffic lights in the past but they were removed.

Mr Singh said students used the St Mary's Primary School crossing while residents in Naodamu accessed the Holy Family Church crossing.

Last week, a 70-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the Holy Family Church crossing.