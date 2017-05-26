Contracts clarified

/ Front page / News

ACTING Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has made it clear that civil servants will not return to permanent tenure of employment.

He said National Federation Party (NFP) leader, Professor Biman Prasad was politicising the issue.

In Parliament yesterday, Prof Prasad asked Mr Sayed-Khaiyum to inform the House if a return to permanent tenure of employment instead of the current contract based employment was part of the civil service reforms.

"It's a paradoxical question and I am being polite, oxymoron to say, if the civil service reform will return to permanent tenure, obviously not. Civil servants — 25 per cent are on permanent tenure based on what they hired and the other 75 per cent are on contract," he revealed.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said recruitment was on an open merit system.

Prof Prasad then asked Mr Sayed-Khaiyum whether the open merit system would guarantee merit and whether it would be handled centrally (central or one ministry) or individual ministries. Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said previously, recruitment was based on ethnicity under the 1997 Constitution and that the NFP leader was "opening the doors for political gain".

Prof Prasad raised a point of order, saying Mr Sayed-Khaiyum was imputing his (Prof Prasad's) question was imputing improper motives.