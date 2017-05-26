Today's order paper

/ Front page / News

Oral Questions

* Hon. Dr Brij Lal to ask the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations — Can the minister inform this House on the progress made by the mediation service, the total number of cases that have been received and resolved over the last five years.

* Hon. Jilila Kumar to ask the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations — Can the minister advise the House as to how the Fijian seasonal workers are selected for NZ and Australia and the possibility of being a returning worker.

* Hon. Prem Singh to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — Would the Minister inform Parliament the value of monetary returns gained directly by Fiji from the $2 million allocated to host the Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and the Crusaders.

* Hon. Ratu Sela Nanovo to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — Can the minister give us an update on the European Union aid that was channelled through to the Pacific Community to assist schools that were damaged by Severe TC Winston.

* Hon. Balmindar Singh to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts — Can the minister provide details of new schools or additional classrooms constructed this year to make education more accessible to our children around Fiji.

* Hon. Aseri Radrodro to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts — Can the minister inform this House what has happened to the 1 per cent Employee Levy that was previously paid towards the Training Productivity of Fiji.

* Hon. Alivereti Nabulivou to ask the Minister for Forests — Bamboo as a commodity for multiple uses, is being developed in most Asian countries. Can the minister inform the House as to what the ministry is doing in as far as the development of the bamboo industry and opportunity in Fiji is concerned.

* Hon. Viliame Gavoka to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport — When can rural bridges affecting the whole communities that were damaged by cyclones previous to TC Winston be repaired.

Written questions

* Hon. Ro Teimumu Kepa to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — Can the minister provide this House with the following:

(a) Status of the Streetlight Improvement Program, of which $10.7 million was allocated in the 2016/2017 budget; and (b) A list of urban and rural areas that have been earmarked for this particular program.

* Hon. Salote Radrodro to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts — Can the minister provide a list of secondary schools in rural areas that: (a) Have computer laboratory and are functional with computers, electricity and computer teachers; and

(b) Those that do not have computer labs.

SCHEDULE 2 - MOTIONS

FOR DEBATE

1. Hon. Mosese Bulitavu to move that —

"This House hereby appoints a Judicial Commission of inquiry into the cases of brutality by the police and military officers resulting in the injury and/or death of several citizens in the last decade and further to that, implement recommendations of the said Judicial Commission."

SCHEDULE 3 - END OF WEEK STATEMENTS

* Hon. Niko Nawaikula — Suitability and viability of the Savusavu Airport being a gateway to Vanua Levu;

* Hon. Semesa Karavaki — Urging the Government to redress the issue of workers engaged with the various security service firms who are placed on minimum wage and security firms employing them profiteering at their expense.