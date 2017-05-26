Fiji Time: 2:57 PM on Friday 26 May

Fiji Times Logo

News

Heated debate

Aqela Susu
Friday, May 26, 2017

A HEATED debate broke out between the Opposition and Government on ministerial statements delivered during Parliament sittings.

While responding to a ministerial statement by Lands Minister Faiyaz Koya, Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka expressed disappointment with ministerial statements delivered during every Parliament sitting.

"They are becoming mon­o­logues and repeating title lines. We are getting tired of these monologues," Mr Gavoka said.

Standing on a Point of Order, Leader of Government in Parliament and Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu said the Order of Business was clearly specified in the Standing Orders and it was the prerogative of Government to decide what to bring when Parliament sat from Mondays to Thursdays.

"That is our prerogative and we decide," Mr Seruiratu said.

"People have the right to be given facts; people have the right to be updated with the program and the activities of Government. It is the prerogative of Government to decide what comes in the Order Paper during Government's business from Mondays to Thursdays."

In his response to the statement, National Federation Party leader and Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad agreed, but said it was the responsibility of the Opposition to hold Government accountable for what they brought and said in Parliament.

"Let's not confuse that," he said.








