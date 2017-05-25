Commonwealth squad swimmers in school nationals

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:01PM SWAMI Vivekananda College (SVC) 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games training squad duo Rosemary Rova and Taichi Vakasama will be the swimmers to beat in this year's Fiji National School Swimming Championship.

Year 10 student Rova will be featuring for SVC in the U14 grade; 400m Individual Medleys, 100m backstroke, the 200m and 100m freestyle and two relay events, respectively.

Vakasama will be competing in the Under 17-19 grades; 200m Butterfly, 200 Breast stroke, the 200m and 400m Individual events, respectively.

Both swimmers said they would begin their preparation for the Commonwealth Youth Games after the competition.