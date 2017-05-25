Fiji Time: 1:57 AM on Friday 26 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Commonwealth squad swimmers in school nationals

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 9:01PM SWAMI Vivekananda College (SVC) 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games training squad duo Rosemary Rova and Taichi Vakasama will be the swimmers to beat in this year's Fiji National School Swimming Championship.

Year 10 student Rova will be featuring for SVC in the U14 grade; 400m Individual Medleys, 100m backstroke, the 200m and 100m freestyle and two relay events, respectively.

Vakasama will be competing in the Under 17-19 grades; 200m Butterfly, 200 Breast stroke, the 200m and 400m Individual events, respectively.

Both swimmers said they would begin their preparation for the Commonwealth Youth Games after the competition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No to village bylaw
  2. Dipti's bold decision
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Civil service pay structure review
  5. Plans to install chief
  6. Sex crimes rise
  7. BRIEFLY
  8. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  9. Plea for assistance
  10. Climate funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  7. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  8. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  9. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)