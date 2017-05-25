Drekeniwai school gets an outboard engine

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:49PM SIXTY-four students from Drekeniwai District School now will have easy access to the school after the Ministry of Education gifted an outboard engine.

The school, built in 1912, had been facing difficulties in transporting children to and from the school and with the timely boost, this assistance would provide a helping hand in their daily services.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the ministry was also working very closely to fill in other gaps in the education sector.

�Construction of libraries, filling up of libraries, construction of computer labs and providing of quarters are things we are progressively addressing,� Mr Reddy said.

Drekeniwai District School Committee member Eliki Rabuka thanked the ministry for the support and said the assistance would greatly benefit the students.