200-plus cane farmers to benefit from road rehab

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:38PM OVER 200 sugarcane farmers and their families in the Drasa sector of Fiji's sugarcane belt region will now benefit from road rehabilitation works that have commenced in the area.

This follows the awarding of a $FJD4.13million contract to Dayals Quarries Limited.

The upgrading works cover 39 kilometres of cane access roads and will ease farmers? time and transport costs once completed.

The road rehabilitation work has been made possible through the European Union (EU) EUR13million ($FJD30m) Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project, implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC).

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation for the Pacific Christoph Wagner said the project would tackle a key challenge for farmers, in particular in more remote areas in Fiji by easing the transportation of sugar to the mills.

"The project has also an important social component as it will provide employment for vulnerable groups of the population. It is, therefore, an important element in the EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji. There is now a lot of effort to implement the rehabilitation of the access roads in a short period of time, while all stakeholders will still need to be closely associated," Mr Wagner said.

The road rehabilitation works will see over 200 kilometres of cane access roads and drainage systems in the Malolo, Drasa and Koronubu cane sectors rehabilitated between now and the 2018 cane crushing seasons.