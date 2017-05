/ Front page / News

Update: 8:28PM FIJI and Solomon Islands are locked at 1-all at the half time of the international match.

Solomon Islands had been applying a lot of pressure in the match.

Fiji's utility player Epeli Saukuru scored for Suva while Micah Lea'alafa scored from a penalty kick after he was fouled in the penalty box by Fijian defender Remueru Takiate.

Fiji goal keeper Beniamino Mateinaqara also scored a penalty earlier in the match.