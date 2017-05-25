Fiji Time: 1:57 AM on Friday 26 May

Water interruption alert for greater Deuba area

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 7:58PM INSTALLATION works at Debua Treatment Plant outlet is expected to interrupt water supply in some parts of Deuba from 10pm tonight.

The areas expected to be affected include Galoa Village, Lepanoni Village, Wainiabia Village, Vanuadogo, Wainivilase, Nanuku Resort, Mokosoi, Yatulau, Lagoon Resort, Waidradra, Ravadrau, Nakaulevu, Viwawa Nasasa, Lomary School, Uprising Beach Resort, Pearl Resort, Arts Village and Fiji Pum.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5am today.








