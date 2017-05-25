Fiji Time: 1:57 AM on Friday 26 May

Taiwan left out of World Health Assembly

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 7:50PM DESPITE being not sent an invitation to participate in the 70th World Health Assembly (WHA) by the World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan will continue to be involved in WHO technical meetings.

Philip Hu, the deputy Director of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Trade Mission based in Suva, Fiji, said the right to health was espoused in the WHO Constitution.

"WHO's decision deprives Taiwan's people of their rights and is indeed a stark contradiction to its Constitution which calls for the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health, regardless of race, religion, political belief, and economic or social condition," Mr Hu said.

He said they hoped the international community would urge the WHO to rectify its act and facilitate Taiwan's participation in the WHA and related meetings, mechanisms, and activities.

"Political obstruction of similar nature is also found in the WHO technical meetings," he said.

"It has resulted in a high rate of rejection to Taiwan?s application to attend such meetings, creating grave difficulties in Taiwan's efforts to coordinate with the international community."

He said WHO's move to obstruct the inclusion of 23 million people of Taiwan in the WHO system was tantamount to digging a hole in the global disease prevention network and hence risks giving rise to pandemic outbreaks.








