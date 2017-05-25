WHO Regional Director impressed with POLHN centres in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Shin in one of his visits here in Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED/WHO/Y. Shimizu

Update: 5:47PM PACIFIC Open Learning Health Network (POLHN) would like to work even closer with governments, to get more accreditation of courses and more and more programs added online.

In 2003, World Health Organization (WHO), Government of Japan and Pacific ministries of health established an e-learning platform, POLHN to develop and deliver online learning and continuing professional development opportunities for geographically dispersed and remote health workers in the Pacific.

Earlier this week WHO Regional Director of the Western Pacific Region, Dr Shin Young-soo, visited POLHN learning centres across the country in particular Suva and Levuka.

He began his POLHN visit at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, with high level officials and explored the brand new POLHN learning centre.

He spoke about how far the program had come, from when it had very low enrolment at the start of his term in 2009.

Since then, there has been heavy investment from WHO and health ministries across the South Pacific, which has made a considerable difference.

The new learning centre at CWM is fitted with brand new computers and hosts numerous workshops.

The number of nurses and doctors enrolling in POLHN is also steadily increasing.

Dr Shin told workers at the hospital that this was an achievement that they should be incredibly proud of.

He also visited Levuka hospital along with the Minister for Health Rosy Akbar.

There he saw public health in action at a more rural location. He also visited the hospital's POLHN learning centre.

Dr Shin was mpressed with what he saw in Suva and Levuka and he wants to see an expansion of POLHN.

Today, POLHN has more than 30,000 enrolled users and 19 learning centres across the South Pacific.