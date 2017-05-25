Policy to build forest owners' capacity

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:42PM ONE of the key implementing priorities in the National Forest Policy is the need to build capacity and to support forest owners in sustainably managing their forests.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu highlighted this in Parliament today in response to a question posed by Opposition member Alifereti Nabulivou.

He said this could only be done through the appointment of community-based forest wardens to assist in the policing of the forest laws.

"Forest wardens have been trained to take ownership of their resources and to assist in the policing of forest laws," Mr Naiqamu said.

"The Forest Policy also mandated the ministry to train resource owners on the environmental requirements of the Fiji Forest Harvesting Code of Practice and any other environmental protection requirements stipulated in the management and harvesting licenses and, where possible, engaged these trained resource owners to monitor environmental standards.

"With this policy as a guide, the ministry through the Forestry Training Centre started the consultation and curriculum development in 2015 followed by recruitment and selection."

The formal training for forest warden started in 2016 with a total of 32 candidates that were strategically and geographically selected from throughout Fiji to undergo the forest warden training program, which will be completed this year.

"These trained forest wardens will assist in the policing of all forest laws and supporting the ministry at the community level, and to work with the local conservation officers, turaga ni koro and other relevant stakeholders."