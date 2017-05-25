More consultations on proposed Laqere waste project

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:38PM A TEAM from the Ministry of Local Government and Environment has been having consultations regarding a reserved land at Laqere where it was decided to have a waste management project.

Minister Parveen Kumar said it was unfortunate that when consultations were held, residents in the surrounding areas were against it.

"But they do not understand how this project will operate," Mr Kumar said.

"Everything will be contained within the shed so in two weeks' time, I am going to have this consultation with them."

Mr Kumar was responding to a question from Opposition MP Salote Radrodro on whether the proposed waste management project was part of the $4.2million Waste Management System project allocated in the 2016-2017 Budget.