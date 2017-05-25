Gamel names strong side for friendly

Update: 4:20PM FIJI football coach Christophe Gamel has named a strong starting line-up to play Solomon Islands in the international friendly match tonight.
Nadi goalkeeper Benaminio Mateinaqara will be in goal for
the side while Lautoka's Kolinio Sivoki, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Remueru Takiate, Kavaia Rawaqa will be the
defenders for the side.
Utility Epeli Saukuru, Labasa's Christophe Wasasala, Amani
Makoe and Dave Radrigai will be in the midfield.
Suva's Ravinesh Karan Singh and Setareki Hughes will be in
the striker for the team.
The match kicks off at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.