Gamel names strong side for friendly

+ Enlarge this image Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel

Update: 4:20PM FIJI football coach Christophe Gamel has named a strong starting line-up to play Solomon Islands in the international friendly match tonight.

Nadi goalkeeper Benaminio Mateinaqara will be in goal for the side while Lautoka's Kolinio Sivoki, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Remueru Takiate, Kavaia Rawaqa will be the defenders for the side.

Utility Epeli Saukuru, Labasa's Christophe Wasasala, Amani Makoe and Dave Radrigai will be in the midfield.

Suva's Ravinesh Karan Singh and Setareki Hughes will be in the striker for the team.

The match kicks off at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.