Update: 4:19PM NADI goalkeeper Benaminio Mateinaqara will captain the Vodafone Fiji football team in their friendly match against Solomon Islands tonight.

Mateinaqara will lead the side in the absence of Wellington Phoenix striker Roy Krishna who has not been named by the coach Christophe Gamel.

Gamel said playing Solomon Islands was a hard task as the very little time to prepare for the match. He has also asked the fans to have trust in the players.

The match kicks off at 7pm tonight.