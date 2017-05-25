Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FJFW opens with largest Pacific show

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 4:16PM SUVA will come alive tonight as the biggest number of Pacific fashion designers come together to open the 10th annual Fiji Fashion Week.

Despite confirmation from Ellen Whippy-Knight, managing director of Fashion Week Ltd which runs the show that the company was on the market, it has not dampened the 10th anniversary celebrations of the show.

Leading tonight's opening show, the Pacific Islands Resort show are some big names in fashion and also missing are the biggest Pacific fashion powerhouse, Mena of Samoa and Tav of the Cook Islands.

Yet tonights show, normally the smallest crowd of the three night show leads with a powerpacked pacific wide range of designers.

A highlight feature of the show is a display of pageant Pacific wear with at least three designers each of whom has dressed or helped to dress at least one Miss South Pacific from their home country.

Leading the walk down the runway will be former Miss Fiji Nanise Rainima who opens for Fijian traditionally inspired designer Epeli Tuibeqa of the KuiViti Label.

Dresser of many Tongan Pageant Queens, Bou Tanginoa Fonua is back for her second round of the Fijian market. Another FJFW veteran to look out for is Sarah Todd of the PNGianKala label of Lae, Papua New Guinea.

An interesting newcomer El Fashion flies the flag of the Solomon Islands at tonights opener and with her she brings the first ever model out of Melanesia to take part at FJFW.

Not to be discounted is Adi Koila Ganilau of the "Haus of Koila" label. While she will be making her debut tonight, Haus of Koila opens the show, a position only given to strong brands, representative of Ms Ganilau's experience and international work.

From Polynesia, French to be exact is Hani Haring whose trademark work with lace and bright Pacific fabrics distinguished the label from other Polynesia designers.

Tonights line up includes, Bous (Tonga), Chammorrita Swimwear (Guam), Dane Fabricious (Samoa), El Fashion (Solomon Islands), Hani Haring (Tahiti), Haus of Koila (Fiji),  Kini Zamora (Hawaii), KuiViti (Fiji), Waithiko Creations (New Caledonia),  PNGianKala (Papua New Guinea), Tabu Warupi (Papua New Guinea) and Tuauriki Wear (Cook Islands).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No to village bylaw
  2. Dipti's bold decision
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Civil service pay structure review
  5. Plans to install chief
  6. Sex crimes rise
  7. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  8. BRIEFLY
  9. Plea for assistance
  10. Climate funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)