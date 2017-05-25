FJFW opens with largest Pacific show

Update: 4:16PM SUVA will come alive tonight as the biggest number of Pacific fashion designers come together to open the 10th annual Fiji Fashion Week.
Despite confirmation from Ellen Whippy-Knight, managing
director of Fashion Week Ltd which runs the show that the company was on the
market, it has not dampened the 10th anniversary celebrations of the show.
Leading tonight's opening show, the Pacific Islands Resort
show are some big names in fashion and also missing are the biggest Pacific
fashion powerhouse, Mena of Samoa and Tav of the Cook Islands.
Yet tonights show, normally the smallest crowd of the three
night show leads with a powerpacked pacific wide range of designers.
A highlight feature of the show is a display of pageant
Pacific wear with at least three designers each of whom has dressed or helped
to dress at least one Miss South Pacific from their home country.
Leading the walk down the runway will be former Miss Fiji
Nanise Rainima who opens for Fijian traditionally inspired designer Epeli
Tuibeqa of the KuiViti Label.
Dresser of many Tongan Pageant Queens, Bou Tanginoa Fonua is
back for her second round of the Fijian market. Another FJFW veteran to look
out for is Sarah Todd of the PNGianKala label of Lae, Papua New Guinea.
An interesting newcomer El Fashion flies the flag of the
Solomon Islands at tonights opener and with her she brings the first ever model
out of Melanesia to take part at FJFW.
Not to be discounted is Adi Koila Ganilau of the "Haus of
Koila" label. While she will be making her debut tonight, Haus of Koila opens
the show, a position only given to strong brands, representative of Ms
Ganilau's experience and international work.
From Polynesia, French to be exact is Hani Haring whose
trademark work with lace and bright Pacific fabrics distinguished the label
from other Polynesia designers.
Tonights line up includes, Bous (Tonga), Chammorrita
Swimwear (Guam), Dane Fabricious (Samoa), El Fashion (Solomon Islands), Hani
Haring (Tahiti), Haus of Koila (Fiji),
Kini Zamora (Hawaii), KuiViti (Fiji), Waithiko Creations (New
Caledonia), PNGianKala (Papua New Guinea),
Tabu Warupi (Papua New Guinea) and Tuauriki Wear (Cook Islands).