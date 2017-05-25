FJFW opens with largest Pacific show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FJFW opens tonight with the Pacific Islands Resort Show. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:16PM SUVA will come alive tonight as the biggest number of Pacific fashion designers come together to open the 10th annual Fiji Fashion Week.

Despite confirmation from Ellen Whippy-Knight, managing director of Fashion Week Ltd which runs the show that the company was on the market, it has not dampened the 10th anniversary celebrations of the show.

Leading tonight's opening show, the Pacific Islands Resort show are some big names in fashion and also missing are the biggest Pacific fashion powerhouse, Mena of Samoa and Tav of the Cook Islands.

Yet tonights show, normally the smallest crowd of the three night show leads with a powerpacked pacific wide range of designers.

A highlight feature of the show is a display of pageant Pacific wear with at least three designers each of whom has dressed or helped to dress at least one Miss South Pacific from their home country.

Leading the walk down the runway will be former Miss Fiji Nanise Rainima who opens for Fijian traditionally inspired designer Epeli Tuibeqa of the KuiViti Label.

Dresser of many Tongan Pageant Queens, Bou Tanginoa Fonua is back for her second round of the Fijian market. Another FJFW veteran to look out for is Sarah Todd of the PNGianKala label of Lae, Papua New Guinea.

An interesting newcomer El Fashion flies the flag of the Solomon Islands at tonights opener and with her she brings the first ever model out of Melanesia to take part at FJFW.

Not to be discounted is Adi Koila Ganilau of the "Haus of Koila" label. While she will be making her debut tonight, Haus of Koila opens the show, a position only given to strong brands, representative of Ms Ganilau's experience and international work.

From Polynesia, French to be exact is Hani Haring whose trademark work with lace and bright Pacific fabrics distinguished the label from other Polynesia designers.

Tonights line up includes, Bous (Tonga), Chammorrita Swimwear (Guam), Dane Fabricious (Samoa), El Fashion (Solomon Islands), Hani Haring (Tahiti), Haus of Koila (Fiji), Kini Zamora (Hawaii), KuiViti (Fiji), Waithiko Creations (New Caledonia), PNGianKala (Papua New Guinea), Tabu Warupi (Papua New Guinea) and Tuauriki Wear (Cook Islands).