Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Islands untouched

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 4:16PM MANY of the islands in northern Lau remain much as they were during the days of Captain Cook's early exploration; untouched and unparalleled in beauty.

A team explored by a team of experts from Wildlife Conservation Society and the Vatuvara Foundation are currently surveying waters in the area.

The foundation's director Katy Miller said originally, the islands of the Lau Group were formed from a volcanic island arc along the Lau Ridge.

Ms Miller said around 5.5 million years ago the active volcanoes that formed the islands underwent a period of subsidence and the Lau Ridge became covered by shallow water reef limestone.

"The geology of these islands now comprises both volcanic and reef-limestone rock," she said. "Vatuvara is an unspoiled paradise ‒ a 1200-acre privately-owned island covered in overgrown forest over karst limestone, with a prominent vertical summit."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No to village bylaw
  2. Dipti's bold decision
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Civil service pay structure review
  5. Plans to install chief
  6. Sex crimes rise
  7. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  8. BRIEFLY
  9. Plea for assistance
  10. Climate funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)