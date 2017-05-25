Islands untouched

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:16PM MANY of the islands in northern Lau remain much as they were during the days of Captain Cook's early exploration; untouched and unparalleled in beauty.

A team explored by a team of experts from Wildlife Conservation Society and the Vatuvara Foundation are currently surveying waters in the area.

The foundation's director Katy Miller said originally, the islands of the Lau Group were formed from a volcanic island arc along the Lau Ridge.

Ms Miller said around 5.5 million years ago the active volcanoes that formed the islands underwent a period of subsidence and the Lau Ridge became covered by shallow water reef limestone.

"The geology of these islands now comprises both volcanic and reef-limestone rock," she said. "Vatuvara is an unspoiled paradise ‒ a 1200-acre privately-owned island covered in overgrown forest over karst limestone, with a prominent vertical summit."