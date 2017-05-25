Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Thursday 25 May

Agape Mission banks on school spirit

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 4:14PM AGAPE Mission School will be banking on their school spirit and determination to improve on their performance to take them through the Fiji National Schools Championship this weekend.

The Votualevu, Nadi-based school have come out in full force and will be out to do their best.

Agape Mission head coach Michelle Emberson said they had prepared well for the past few months.

"We have a good response this year compared to that of last year. Last year, we came with 13 swimmers but we have doubled that this year with 26," Emberson said.

She said they received excellent response this year from their students.








