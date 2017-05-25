FRCA investigates evasive companies

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:12PM SIX companies who are involved in the import trade are being investigated by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA).

A statement from FRCA stated the companies were allegedly undervaluing their goods to evade customs duties, as well as understating their income to avoid taxes and have been evading tax and customs duty amounting to more than $15million.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said in some cases, those Fijian-based companies set up business houses either in Australia or New Zealand and bought products and supplies for the business in Fiji.

"Three other companies that were under investigation for similar reasons have been investigated and slapped with a $25m tax bill," Mr Das said.

"These three companies who are major importers have since paid their taxes and penalties in full," he said.

"In such cases, the value of invoice can be manipulated and understated to avoid duty and VAT at the border. We have also established that these Fijian-based companies then remit monies to its overseas companies for payment of goods supplied when in fact these monies are being invested into properties and other activities."