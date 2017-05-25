Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Thursday 25 May

Western parents ready to cheer their swimmers

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 3:20PM PARENTS of Western-based schools competing in the upcoming 2017 Fiji National School Swimming Championship are rearing to cheer for their children in their events.

They gathered at the Damodar Aquatic Centre in Laucala Bay today to set up tents and make the necessary preparations for their respective schools.

Nadi Airport School parent Salanieta Vaka describes it as "the best part is watching and cheering for my son as he races".

Her 11-year-old son Osea Vaka will be featuring in the U13 grades.

She said watching children from their school competing with their peers from other schools was always an exciting thing to watch.

"I just want to wish all the children the very best in the competition and I wish them all well especially our students from the Nadi Airport Primary School," Vaka said.

She said they were all looking forward to the starting of the competition tomorrow.








