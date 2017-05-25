Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cyclone ocean damage

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 1:50PM THE effect of TC Winston in waters around the Northern Lau Group had been undocumented says Vatuvara Foundation director Katy Miller.

In a statement Ms Miller said last year TC Winston had passed quickly through the Lau Group.

�Sadly, we did survey cyclone damaged areas with large boulders and upturned corals, high sand and rubble cover, and an overgrowth of algae,� she said.

�However, we also documented extensive areas of reef that had very little to no damage, where there was a lot of intact structural complexity to reef systems surrounding the islands.�

The foundation is jointly involved with the Wildlife Conservation Society in surveying the effects of TC Winston in waters beginning from Yacata in Cakaudrove and other islands in the Northern Lau Group.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No to village bylaw
  2. Dipti's bold decision
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Civil service pay structure review
  5. Plans to install chief
  6. Sex crimes rise
  7. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  8. BRIEFLY
  9. Plea for assistance
  10. Climate funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)