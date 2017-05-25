Cyclone ocean damage

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:50PM THE effect of TC Winston in waters around the Northern Lau Group had been undocumented says Vatuvara Foundation director Katy Miller.

In a statement Ms Miller said last year TC Winston had passed quickly through the Lau Group.

�Sadly, we did survey cyclone damaged areas with large boulders and upturned corals, high sand and rubble cover, and an overgrowth of algae,� she said.

�However, we also documented extensive areas of reef that had very little to no damage, where there was a lot of intact structural complexity to reef systems surrounding the islands.�

The foundation is jointly involved with the Wildlife Conservation Society in surveying the effects of TC Winston in waters beginning from Yacata in Cakaudrove and other islands in the Northern Lau Group.