Cyclone ocean damage

Update: 1:50PM THE effect of TC Winston in waters around the Northern Lau Group had been undocumented says Vatuvara Foundation director Katy Miller.
In a statement Ms Miller said last year TC Winston had
passed quickly through the Lau Group.
�Sadly, we did survey cyclone damaged
areas with large boulders and upturned corals, high sand and rubble cover, and
an overgrowth of algae,� she said.
�However, we also documented extensive areas of reef that
had very little to no damage, where there was a lot of intact structural
complexity to reef systems surrounding the islands.�
The foundation is jointly involved with the Wildlife
Conservation Society in surveying the effects of TC Winston in waters beginning
from Yacata in Cakaudrove and other islands in the Northern Lau Group.