Van2017 preps on schedule

Update: 1:50PM TWO HUNDRED athletes are heading into the last lap of their preparation for the Mini South Pacific Games.

Dubbed Van2017, the 10 Pacific Mini Games will be held in Port Vila Vanuatu from December 4-15 2017.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Wayne O'Connor said the team now has less than six months to prepare.

"We are preparing well and there are roughly 200 athletes preparing for the games," O'Connor said.

"We have less than six months now as we don't count the last month, November."

Over 1,800 athletes at are expected at the Pacific Mini Games