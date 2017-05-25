Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Van2017 preps on schedule

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 1:50PM TWO HUNDRED athletes are heading into the last lap of their preparation for the Mini South Pacific Games.

Dubbed Van2017, the 10 Pacific Mini Games will be held in Port Vila Vanuatu from December 4-15 2017.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Wayne O'Connor said the team now has less than six months to prepare.

"We are preparing well and there are roughly 200 athletes preparing for the games," O'Connor said.

"We have less than six months now as we don't count the last month, November."

Over 1,800 athletes at are expected at the Pacific Mini Games








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. No to village bylaw
  2. Dipti's bold decision
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Civil service pay structure review
  5. Plans to install chief
  6. Sex crimes rise
  7. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  8. BRIEFLY
  9. Plea for assistance
  10. Climate funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Mystery chests, villagers warned Wednesday (24 May)