Teacher authors Girmitya book

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 1:49PM RETIRED school teacher Uttra Gurdayal believes the younger generation needs to know and appreciate the lives and contribution of Girmitiyas to society.

In her recent books, Mahak and Short Stories, Mrs Gurdayal has designed the stories to suit the younger generation's preference.

"It's more of conversational story that the young people will enjoy and I have written it in such a way for them to appreciate and know what our ancestors went through while working in cane farms," she said.

Mrs Gurdayal donated two books to the Labasa Town Council library today.








