Media focus for sports

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 1:48PM MEDIA attention is key to developing sporting bodies because it is important that people know who it is they are supporting when they sponsor an event.

This was the feedback from some of the sporting federations who attended a Media and Inclusivity Workshop ran by two Australian volunteers on behalf of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) in Suva this week.

Wayne O�Connor, the Chef De Mission to Van2017, the 10th South Pacific Mini Games which will be held in Vanuatu in December said the workshop was very useful.

The workshop was aimed at helping sports administrators improve their media presence as well as be more inclusive of people with disabilities in their sporting events.

�It is very useful to understand how the media works when you are planning your sports,� O�Connor said.

�To be able to sell your sports and sell your athletes, you have got to be willing to tell your story.�

O�Connor said most of the participants were surprised to hear from media executives present at the workshop the details of the how the media works.

�I understand they have deadlines to meet like everyone else but I didn�t realise they have strict deadlines and routines and that they had to have certain things in place by certain times of the day.�

He said a better understanding of how the media works would be useful for sports administrators to work efficiently with the media.








