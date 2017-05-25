Child rapist murderer guilty

Update: 1:48PM
CHILD rapist and murderer,Josua Colanaudolu has been convicted by the High Court in Suva for six counts of rape, one count of indecently annoying females and one count of murder.
However Justice Temo acquitted Colanaudolu on the four
counts of abduction and said that prosecutions had failed to prove their case
without reasonable doubt.
This was after High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo
concurred with the unanimous guilty opinion of the trial assessors in his
judgement today.
Justice Temo will sentence Colanaudolu tomorrow.