Child rapist murderer guilty

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Update: 1:48PM CHILD rapist and murderer,Josua Colanaudolu has been convicted by the High Court in Suva for six counts of rape, one count of indecently annoying females and one count of murder.

However Justice Temo acquitted Colanaudolu on the four counts of abduction and said that prosecutions had failed to prove their case without reasonable doubt.

This was after High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo concurred with the unanimous guilty opinion of the trial assessors in his judgement today.

Justice Temo will sentence Colanaudolu tomorrow.








