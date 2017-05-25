North show popular

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Timoci Raceva with his home-made pot plants created using old towels and displayed at the Northern Agriculture Show. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 1:19PM DAY two of the Northern Agriculture Show kicked off with a large crowd this morning as people from all over Vanua Levu gathered at Subrail Park ground two to witness what the 2017 Agriculture Show has to offer.

The agriculture show featured demonstrations and displays from the Ministry of Agriculture, Government departments and Private organisations.

Secondary and Primary school students from various schools in the North were also present at the Show.

A villager from Dreketilailai village, Arieta Debalevu who was selling pot plants at the show said she always looked forward to the show every year.

"This is the third year, I have been selling pot plants at the show and I look forward to this event every year as we receive certificates from the Ministry of Agriculture after every end of the show," she said.

The three -day event is a much anticipated annual event in the North.