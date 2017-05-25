North show popular

Update: 1:19PM DAY two of the Northern Agriculture Show kicked off with a large crowd this morning as people from all over Vanua Levu gathered at Subrail Park ground two to witness what the 2017 Agriculture Show has to offer.
The agriculture show featured demonstrations and displays from
the Ministry of Agriculture, Government departments and Private organisations.
Secondary and Primary school students from various schools
in the North were also present at the Show.
A villager from Dreketilailai village, Arieta Debalevu who
was selling pot plants at the show said she always looked forward to the show
every year.
"This is the third year, I have been selling pot plants at
the show and I look forward to this event every year as we receive certificates
from the Ministry of Agriculture after every end of the show," she said.
The three -day event is a much anticipated annual event in
the North.